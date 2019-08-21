Bethenny Frankel Wants Us All To Reach For Our Dreams in Wake of RHONY Exit

"You helped me get there," she continued. "I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired and learned from you."

Now here's where things start to get really motivational.

"I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of," she reminded us. "I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it's yours for the taking."

Honestly, thanks B. We needed that encouragement.