Why Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Is at Odds With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Courtesy of boohoo.com
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 4:50 PM
Courtesy of boohoo.com
Lisa Vanderpump's family of SUR-vers is struggling to keep their close bond intact.
Now that production has officially wrapped on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, sources are sharing new insight into the real-life drama impacting the cast's friendships. Following Jax Taylor's decision to unfollow co-stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay, an insider tells E! News that tension between the group came to a head during his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.
"[Jax] had a huge blowout fight with Tom and Ariana in June," our source says. The argument revolved around the couple's decision to enlist Lance Bass as their wedding officiant after the pastor they initially hired bowed out following a backlash against the anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made years prior.
The insider explains that Tom and Ariana were upset because they "claim Jax only had Lance do the wedding instead of the pastor because Lance is a celebrity."
Meanwhile, a source previously told E! News that the *NSYNC member was "really excited" to wed Jax and Brittany and "gladly agreed" to fulfill the responsibility after Vanderpump also decided to pass on the officiant role.
As it stands, Jax has yet to comment publicly on the apparent feud, but he does remain in good standing with Stassi Schroeder, her fiancé Beau Clark, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz In fact, the reality TV star wished Stassi, Beau, Katie and Tom safe travels as they continue their vacation in Hawaii.
Stassi has also implied that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will be its juiciest yet. On her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, the 31-year-old recently shared, "The drama is killing me. I can't anymore. I can't talk about this s--t anymore... I'm literally dead inside."
Yes, the tea is hot.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?