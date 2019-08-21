Quentin Tarantino Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Daniella Pick

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 3:16 PM

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Quentin Tarantino, Daniela Pick

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino is stepping out of the director's chair and into a rocker, because he is going to be a dad. 

The famed director and his wife, Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child together. In a statement to E! News, a rep for the couple shared, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby." 

This new chapter in Daniella and Quentin's love story begins nearly a year after the pair wed in a romantic Los Angeles ceremony. A rep revealed to E! News at the time, "They got married in an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family in their place in Los Angeles."

It was truly a private event, with only about 20 people in attendance to watch the director and Israeli singer exchange vows. For the big day, the bride wore a white strapless designed by Dana Harel, before ultimately changing into a white slip dress, which was also partially designed by Harel, for the reception. 

Watch

Quentin Tarantino Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Much like their 2017 engagement, the famous pair kept things low-key and hosted their guests at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Since their nuptials, the pair has maintained a busy schedule. Once the 56-year-old wrapped filming on the highly-acclaimed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, they jet off to various countries to promote the film. Together, they stole the show at the star-studded premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. More recently the duo attended the Moscow red carpet for the movie.

Luckily, now that the flick has been released with great success, the two can return to life as normal. Or, as normal as life can be when you are one of Hollywood's biggest directors. 

People was the first outlet to report the happy news. 

