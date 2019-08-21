Tarek El Moussa Is the "Luckiest Guy" During Birthday Celebration With Heather Rae Young

It's about to be a flipping good year for Tarek El Moussa.

While celebrating his 38th birthday today, the Flip or Flop star was able to enjoy the day with his new girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

"Well...if you didn't hear...I turned 38 years old today!!" he wrote on Instagram. "The crew caught me and @heatherraeyoung with a surprise birthday song so I thought I'd share!! I can say this is the happiest birthday I've had in many years. I'm so grateful for everything I have in my life!"

Tarek added, "Thank you all."

On Tuesday evening, the realtor started the celebrations early by traveling to BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles for a romantic date with Heather.