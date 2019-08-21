Nikki Bella Admits She Still Cries Over Her Breakup With John Cena

Talking more about the confusion surrounding the split, Nikki says that there's a lot of things she can't talk about because she signed an NDA.

"John wants to keep things private, which is amazing, I respect him so much for that," Nikki shares. "The one thing that I can tell you from my point of view and my emotions and my perspective...towards the end I started to become a miserable person. I was very, very unhappy."

"For John and I, it was just...the timing was off," she adds. "I think what I realized is that I want someone...when I spend the rest of my life with someone in marriage, I wanna be with them every night. I want to spend holidays with them, I want to grow with them, I want to know that they really do wanna be a parent."

Nikki goes on to say that it was "crazy" because the closer she got to the wedding she felt those things were "off."

Though things didn't work between the duo, Nikki still feels as though John was one of her soulmates. Nikki also says that feels a "soulmate connection" with her new beau, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.