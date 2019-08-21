Tom Bergeron Slams Sean Spicer's Casting on Dancing With the Stars

It's safe to say Tom Bergeron won't be giving this year's Dancing With the Stars cast a perfect 10.

Earlier this morning, Good Morning America announced the celebrities heading to the ballroom for season 28.

Fans will be able to watch country music singer Lauren Alaina, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown dance their butts off for America's vote.

And yes, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is joining the cast—much to the hesitation of Tom.

"A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS' new Executive Producer, I offered suggestions for Season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement," the longtime host shared on Twitter. "Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.'"