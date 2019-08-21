John Mayer Just Trolled Every Celeb Who Bought Into That Instagram Hoax

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Mayer

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

John Mayer is having the last laugh. 

If you've spent any time on Instagram as of late, you've probably noticed a swarm of posts from some of your favorite stars concerned about their photos and privacy on Instagram. 

Using a widely circulated statement, shared (and then deleted) by the likes of UsherRob Lowe and Josh Brolin, the stars have been taking a stand against an alleged new Instagram "rule" to go into effect tomorrow allowing the platform to use their photos and for all the content to become public. The statement forbids Instagram from using pictures, information, messages or posts of the user and notes privacy violation is punishable by law...except that the whole thing is a hoax. 

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, took to her Instagram Story to dismiss the panic, telling anyone reading there is "no truth" to the viral post about a rule soon to take effect. "There's no truth to this post," a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement.

To top things off, Mayer jumped in on the fun by issuing a statement of his own "for immediate dissemination."

Watch

Pink & More Celebs Fall For Copyright Instagram Hoax

"I give Instagram the express right to publish, distribute and/or sell any or all of my digital content posted to the account @johnmayer as they see fit, including but not limited to: *My world famous meatloaf recipes *Joe Camel fan fiction *Fight Club film flubs *Photographs of sinks *Drawings of Jenga Jengison, my imaginary porn star made of wooden blocks *Woke magic tricks," Mayer's statement read. "This post I made on my phone shall stand as a legally binding document, in perpetuity throughout the universe."

While Gigi Hadid laughed over the musician's comical post, Zac Brown Band expressed interest in his meatloaf recipe. 

As one fan told Mayer, "Your brain is a wonderland."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ John Mayer , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.