The Bachelor Australia’s Rachael Possibly Just Spoiled Her Exit Amid Affair Rumours

When you sign up to be on The Bachelor Australia, you agree to follow the rules—which include posting absolutely zero spoilers on social media.

Well, Rachael Arahill may have just dropped the ball on that one. The 23-year-old personal trainer changed her profile pic this week, switching from a Ten-sanctioned Bachelor portrait to a va-va-voom bikini pic.

In the real world, this would hardly be news, but in Bachelor world, it's a Very. Big. Deal. During their time on the reality series, contestants agree to keep their social media channels completely show-centric, only posting photos and clips approved by the network… until they're eliminated.