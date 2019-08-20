Meghan Markle's Best Friend Slams "Racist Bullies" Over Private Jet Scandal

Jessica Mulroney won't stand for the mistreatment of her longtime best friend, Meghan Markle.

In the midst of yet another scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Canadian stylist made her stance clear on the matter with an Instagram post directed to the royal couple's harshest critics.

"When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out," Mulroney's post read. "When that person is your friend and family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies."

Mulroney is referring to the backlash against Meghan and Prince Harry over their recent use of a private jet, which was later revealed to be that of Elton John's. Just yesterday, the legendary musician denied the "malicious" rumors surrounding Meghan, Harry and baby Archie Harrison's trip to his French estate, saying that he provided the family with the aircraft out of safety and privacy concerns. Additionally, Elton insisted that he complied with the couple's eco-conscious platform by ensuring their flight was carbon neutral.