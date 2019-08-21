Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here! 13 Products to Fall For

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 3:30 AM

It's time to fall in love with the tastiest season of the year. 

While most of the country may be experiencing record-high temperatures, your favorite companies are serving up pumpkin spice deliciousness earlier than ever before.

Starting this morning, Dunkin' Donuts will have their fall lineup available for customers. In other words, those pumpkin flavored coffees, donuts and muffins you've been craving are ready for your stomachs! As for Starbucks, their beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to cafes August 27.

For better or worse, pumpkin spice isn't just a food or drink flavor. More and more companies are adding the flavor to their line of products. Need proof? Keep scrolling and prepare to add some spice to your shopping cart. 

Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant

Inspired by the famous fall drink, this deodorant with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove may just be the perfect addition to your beauty routine. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$12 Native
Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter

The Body Shop created a rich formula that provides 24-hour moisture, infused with Madagascan vanilla and the aroma of roasted pumpkins. The company also offers vanilla pumpkin hand cream and shower gel

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$21 The Body Shop
Godiva Chocolatier Foil Wrapped Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Truffle Flight

Pumpkin spice truffles with pumpkin ganache in a milk chocolate shell? Happy fall to us! 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$18 Amazon
Pumpkin Dulce Glam Signature Jar

We may have just found the perfect fall fragrance with notes of white pumpkin, sweet gingersnap and whipped vanilla. Well done, Capri Blue. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$32 Capri Blue $30 Anthropologie
KIND Nut Bars

A limited batch of caramel almond pumpkin spice bars are now available! With only five grams of sugar, each bar won't leave you feeling guilty for celebrating the season. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$15 KIND Snacks
Renew Pumpkin Seed Serum

Savor Beauty created a regenerating organic face oil that brightens dull skin to visibly fade spots, pigmentation and imperfections for a gorgeous glow.

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$64 Nordstrom
NEST Pumpkin Chai Candle

Described as an elegant scented candle, this item will fill your house with a blend of pumpkin, spicy chai, ginger and cinnamon notes. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$16 Sephora
Pumpkin Spice Face Exfoliating Mask

The pumpkin spice mask from Skin Actives provides double exfoliation, soothes and hydrates with oat and turmeric and helps keep pores clear using kaolin clay.

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$19 Amazon
Keurig Green Mountain Pumpkin Spice K-cup Coffee Pods

You may just become the office MVP if you arrive to the kitchen with these holiday K-cups. Compatible with Keurig brewers, this item will have employees starting their day on the right foot. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$55 QVC
Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bars

The on-the-go snacks are handmade in the USA and are a perfect way to start your workday, make it through a bike ride or enjoy as an afternoon treat. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$30 Amazon
philosophy super-size autumn shower gel duo

The multitasking, 3-in-1 formula provides a rich, luxurious lather to cleanse, leaving your skin and hair silky soft in delicious fall-time scents. Consumers can choose from apple cider, cinnamon latte or pumpkin icing. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$44
$40 QVC
Lenny & Larry's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Box

This healthy vegan cookie has no animal products, no dairy products and no preservatives allowing anyone and everyone to enjoy the pumpkin spice season. 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$30
$19 Lucky Vitamin
Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer

Peter Thomas Roth created a powerful, triple-action exfoliator that uses aluminum oxide crystals, pumpkin enzymes and an alpha hydroxy acid to reveal smooth, radiant skin.

 

E-comm: Pumpkin Spice
$60 Sephora
