Who Is the New Cast of Dancing With the Stars? An Instagram Investigation

After a long break, Dancing with the Stars is about to make its return to ABC, and it seems like there might be some big names hitting that dance floor.

Instead of letting us speculate and rely on "sources" ahead of the new season, the show's Instagram account has been putting up clues related to each new cast member. Some of them are simply bodies without faces, and others are more elaborate, like dressing rooms filled with references. It's like The Masked Singer, but with dancing!

Before the cast is officially announced on Wednesday morning, we did our best to guess who might be dancing this season based on these mysterious pics and caption clues.