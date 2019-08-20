Andy Cohen Reveals Everything You've Wanted to Know About Real Housewives

Andy Cohen is no stranger to telling it like it is, from his best-selling books to his nightly talk show. But now the host and executive producer of some of your favorite reality TV shows is opening up in a new video and answering the nitty-gritty questions you've been dying to have answers to.

How hard is it to remain impartial at Real Housewives reunions? "It is getting harder. I feel like I jump in. I feel like I used to say absolutely nothing and now sometimes people say I take sides or a say too much, but I really try to let everyone's voice be heard and try and mediate if I can," he said.