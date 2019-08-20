Hoda Kotb Announces Today Return Date as She Finishes Maternity Leave

Hoda Kotb is coming back!

The TV star is finishing her maternity leave and returning to Today starting Sept. 3. The co-anchor announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Hi guys! Guess what? It's time to get my roots done. I'm coming back to work," she said in a video posted to the social network. "I'm going to be there on September the third right after Labor Day."

While Kotb is "so excited" to return to work, she said she enjoyed her time with her family.

"Look, I'm not going to lie: This probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids. I've loved every second of it," she said. "But you know what else I'm going to love? Coming back to you guys. So, I am getting ready. I'm setting my alarm—3:15 a.m. OK? We'll be back in business. All right? I love you guys. I cannot wait to see you."