YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin: See the Stunning Pictures

It's a match made in heaven...and the Internet!

YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, married his longtime love and former beauty vlogger Marzia Bisognin on Monday, the Swedish gamer announced on Twitter.

"We are married!!!" he wrote, sharing several pictures from the big day. "I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

The duo exchanged vows during a gorgeous garden ceremony in London. PewDiePie—with more than 99 million subscribers, he's the most followed individual on YouTube—wore a black tux and matching black shirt and tie while his stunning bride chose an off-white, long-sleeve lace gown.

"Yesterday, the 19th of August—after exactly 8 years since we met—we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family," she shared on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."