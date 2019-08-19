Sylvia Jeffreys Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing First Pregnancy

Surprise! Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic are going to be parents.

Jeffreys, 33, announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on August 19, telling fans, "We're having a baby boy and we're totally over the moon!!" And Stefanovic shared a similarly overjoyed post on his own account.

"Soon to be a family of three and we are rapt!" the 37-year-old Sky News host wrote. "Good thing I'm already match fit with the whole no sleep thing."

Jeffreys' former TODAY co-host Lisa Wilkinson was quick to congratulate the parents-to-be.

"About as over the moon as we all are!! What a lucky lucky bub he is," The Project presenter wrote. "Huge congrats to two of the best. Now the fun really begins!!!"