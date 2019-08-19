Sylvia Jeffreys Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing First Pregnancy

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 9:54 PM
Surprise! Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic are going to be parents.
Jeffreys, 33, announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on August 19, telling fans, "We're having a baby boy and we're totally over the moon!!" And Stefanovic shared a similarly overjoyed post on his own account.
"Soon to be a family of three and we are rapt!" the 37-year-old Sky News host wrote. "Good thing I'm already match fit with the whole no sleep thing."
Jeffreys' former TODAY co-host Lisa Wilkinson was quick to congratulate the parents-to-be.
"About as over the moon as we all are!! What a lucky lucky bub he is," The Project presenter wrote. "Huge congrats to two of the best. Now the fun really begins!!!"
On Tuesday, Jeffreys stepped out in Sydney sporting a noticeable baby bump—and a very chic, all-black ensemble. She and Stefanovic wed in a lavish Kangaroo Valley ceremony in 2017 and have previously expressed their desire to start a family.
"We'd love a houseful of kids," Jeffreys told the Australian Women's Weekly that year. "Sadly, it's not happening in the immediate future. We're not in a rush to get there."
The two former Nine breakfast presenters experienced a professional rough patch at the end of 2018 when the both parted ways with TODAY and TODAY Extra in the wake of Peter's brother Karl Stefanovic's highly publicised fallout with the network and the ramifications of "Uber-gate." Jeffreys is currently still at Nine, working on podcasts and other special projects, while Peter has moved on to Sky News. Karl continued to host season 2 of This Time Next Year.
"She's happy. Everyone's on their feet," Peter told Kyle and Jackie O this July. "[Karl] cares about his work, and he's great at his work, and Sylvia's great at her work. They're both great journalists."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?