Demi Lovato Kicks Off 27th Birthday With a Bang by Attending Ariana Grande's Concert

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 5:36 PM
Demi Lovato is living her best life!
The "Cool for the Summer" singer is enjoying her time in London and kicking off her 27th birthday celebration. And while it's not August 20th in the States just yet (Lovato's birth date), the clock has already struck midnight across the pond.
"Last day as 26," she captioned her fiery Instagram post several hours ago. In her sexy snap, Demi showed off her chic ensemble and daring beauty look that she rocked for her late-night festivities. The 27-year-old star donned a red-hot lip and tiny sunglasses that she paired with a white crop top, black leather jacket and red ankle boots. It was a lewk!
For her birthday plans, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer went all out for the special occasion! She attended Ariana Grande's Sweetener concert at the O2 Arena in London. (Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown both attended Grande's show on Saturday night.)
Making Lovato's night even more fun? She was joined by her music manager Scooter Braun.
Giving her 73.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse of the concert, the 27-year-old star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment between Scooter, Grande and her crew.
"This was too sweet not to post....before show prayer they did this for my bday," Demi wrote on social media, alongside a short video clip of Ariana, Scooter and her crew cheering, "Happy Birthday, Demi."
The "Confident" star continued, "I'm so so proud of you @arianagrande. You f--king killed that!!! I love you tons."
Naturally, it didn't take long for the Thank U, Next singer to see Lovato's video, to which she commented, "love u so much !!! thank u for coming!!!!"
Additionally, Lovato uploaded several snaps of the concert to her Instagram Stories. She shared tidbits of the show, including dancing so hard she and Scooter had to take off their shoes to rest. "When your feet hurt cause you are TOO turnt," she quipped.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer ended the night with a lipstick stain on her white tee, so you know she had a good time.
It's safe to say Demi has kicked off her 27th birthday with a bang!
