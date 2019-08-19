Twinning! Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Picture With Daughter Katherine in Matching Sandals

Mindy Kaling just shared an adorable mommy and me photo with her daughter, Katherine "Kit" Kaling.

The Office alum, who welcomed her first child in Dec. 2017, rarely shares pictures with her baby girl, but it seems this sweet snap was too cute to not post! In the photo, Mindy and Kit can be seen wearing matching glitter sandals.

"Got these little pons sandals for me and Kit," Mindy captioned the social media snap, which purposely does not show her daughter's face. "Glitter is our aesthetic."

In response to the photo, Mindy's A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon commented, "Glitter is your signature color."