Patrick Dempsey, John Stamos, George Clooney and More TV Doctors Turned Family Men

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 12:00 PM

Patrick Dempsey, Tallula Dempsey, Jillian Fink

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pick me. Choose me. Love me.

That is basically our plea to Patrick Dempsey and his family, as the former Grey's Anatomy star, wife Jillian Fink and their gorgeous children continue to make public appearances that make us wish we were a member of their party of five. 

The 53-year-old actor was joined by his wife and their 17-year-old daughter Tallula at the American Cancer Society's California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit over the weekend, where he was honored with the Impact Award by the organization for his charity work. 

McDreamy is far from the only hot TV doc in Hollywood to proudly pose alongside his family on the red carpet, as John Stamos, Justin Hartley and more men who've raised heartbeats while saving lives (fictional ones still count, right?) have brought the adorable kids with them to events over the years and have gushed about fatherhood in interviews. 

Photos

Plus, who can forget George Clooney's complete 180 from vowing to live as an eternal Bachelor to spending his birthday changing diapers and passing on his prank-pulling ways to his two-year-old twin toddlers

And there is one former TV doctor who left one of the most successful shows ever in order to commit to fatherhood full-time...

Patrick Dempsey, Tallula Dempsey, Darby Dempsey, Sullivan Dempsey, Jillian Fink

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Patrick Dempsey

Before becoming one of TV's most beloved leading men of all-time, Dempsey married makeup artist Jillian Fink in 1999, with the couple welcoming their first child, a daughter named Tallula, in 2002. And two years after becoming forever known as McDreamy thanks to Grey's Anatomy, twin sons Sullivan and Darby were born.

While Fink filed for divorce in 2015, just before (spoiler alert!) Derek was killed off of Grey's, rocking the hit show's fanbase, the couple reconciled a year later, eventually calling off the divorce. 

Crediting therapy and hard work for their reconciliation, the Bridget Jones's Baby star told People in 2016, "We want to be role models for our children—if you have differences, you can work them out."

The family of five recently made a rare public appearance, walking the red carpet together at The Art of Racing in the Rain premiere., with the 53-year-old actor and race car driver serving as a producer on the racing film. 

Amal and George Clooney

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

George Clooney

"I keep saying I'll never get married again or have children but people just don't want to believe me."

That's what George Clooney, who became a household name thanks to his stint as the beloved Dr. Doug Ross on the first five seasons of ER, infamously told The Express in 2014 after his four-year marriage to Talia Balsam ended in divorce in 1993.

But Hollywood's most eligible (and infamous) bachelor had a change of heart just when he met international human rights attorney Amal Clooney (née: Alamuddin), whom he began dating just months after that interview, and by September 2014, they were married. 

Marriage wasn't the only thing Clooney changed his mind about, as the couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017, completing Clooney's transformation. 

"I played a pediatrician on ER, so I know how to work on extra children," he once quipped to E! News. "If there are any accidents, I'm there. I'm the guy."

John Stamos, Billy Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

John Stamos

Uncle Jesse no more!

At the age of 54, the Full House star became a father for the first time, welcoming son Billy Stamos (named after his father) with wife Caitlin McHugh two months after their wedding (and six months after he proposed).

"We just kind of crammed everything in, because it's been so great," the actor joked when he called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "It's so beautiful having a baby."

Stamos, who played Dr. Tony Gates on ER's later years, beginning in its 12th season, had opened up about wanting to become a father for years in interviews, telling People back in 2009, "If I died and didn't have any children. I would feel like, whatever good things I've done in my life, I've accomplished nothing."

So when McHugh revealed the baby news to him, it was an especially emotional moment for the couple.

"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the actress told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"

Justin Chambers, Eva Chambers

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Justin Chambers

While he's played bad body Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy since it first began in 2005, Justin Chambers, now 49, had settled down long before that, marrying Keisha Chambers in 1993. And by the time he put on his first pair of scrubs, the couple had already welcomed five children: Isabella (born in 1993), twins Maya and Kaila (born in 1997), Eva (born in 1999, pictured here) and Jackson (born in 2002). 

CaCee Cobb, Donald Faison, Kids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donald Faison

Laughter is the best medicine, just ask Scrubs star Donald Faison

During his nine-year-run on the beloved medical sitcom, Faison began dating Cacee Cobbs, with the couple tying the knot in 2012 after six years together. Their wedding was held at his best friend and co-star Zach Braff's house, with the actor also serving as best man, and her best friend Jessica Simpson acting as a bridesmaid. 

The couple have two children together, a son named Rocco and a daughter named Wilder Frances, and Faison has four children from previous relationships. 

Isabella Justice Hartley, Justin Hartley

Christopher Polk/NBC

Justin Hartley

The show may have only lasted one season, but it's hard for us to get Justin Hartley's stint as the bespectacled Dr. Will Collins on Emily Owens, M.D. (Gone too soon!)

The This Is Us star often brings his 15-year-old daughter Isabella Justice (from his first marriage) along to events, and he once opened up to E! News about how his time on the NBC hit drama has impacted his style of parenting. 

"It has slowed me down a little bit," he admitted. "I think about the show sometimes and I'm like, 'I'm going to have that conversation with my daughter. The show will inspire me to do something that I wouldn't normally have done."

Hartley, who is now married to actress Chrishell Stause, added that his role as one of the Big Three has scored him some cool points with Isabella, saying, "She watches it, her friends watch it, their parents watch it, so I'm like the cool dad now. [When I] take her to school, I get to walk her in now. We can hang out in front of her friends. It's cool."

Noah Wylie, Owen Wylie, Sara Wells, Auden Wylie

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Noah Wyle

After 12 years fronting E.R. as Dr. John Carter, it was Wyle's new role as a real-life father that made him exit the hit drama. 

Following the birth of his son Owen (with ex-wife Tracy Warbin, with the couple welcoming daughter Auden in 2005), Wyle realized he could no longer commit to the show in the  same way, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I thought, 'What are you doing? Where do you want to be?' And I thought, 'You know where you want to be.' I just thought, I can't be here for 80 hours a week and miss this. And I quit." 

After marrying in 2014, Wyle and wife Sara Wells' daughter Frances was born in 2015. 

As for E.R. continuing on without him, Wyle admitted, "To not be on that show and have that show be on TV was horrible. It was like watching somebody else raise your kids. But I was raising my own, and that was amazing. I don't have any regrets. That is exactly what happened."

And he revealed he picked his next role on TNT's Falling Skies after he asked his son what he'd like to see his father play, and Owen answered "alien fighter."

Jesse Williams, Kids, Instagram

Instagram/Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

The Grey's Anatomy star, who has played fan-favorite Jackson Avery since 2009, posted this adorable photo of his two angels, son Maceo Williams, 5, and daughter Sadie Williams, 4, on Instagram, writing "perfection" and using two angel emojis. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

