Billie Eilish Recalls the Executives Who Predicted She Would Have a ''Horrible Career''

Finding success in the music industry is a marathon—not a sprint.

And while pop culture fans know Billie Eilish for her signature sound and hit songs like "bad guy" and "ocean eyes," the singer-songwriter is opening up about her rise in the music industry that had a few roadblocks.

In the new issue of V Magazine, the 17-year-old recalls the early days of her career where not everyone wanted to be attached to her talents.

"I remember the first time I had any sort of meeting with a label or management, I was 13. I think the only people that didn't look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with," she shared with the publication. "Everyone was just like, ‘Oh, you're 13, yikes, you're going to be used,' and this and that. And I am like, ‘Yo, y'all are the people that would use me in the situation you are talking about.' So, I don't know what that is supposed to mean."