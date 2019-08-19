Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Trolls Say She Doesn't Work

Kourtney Kardashian is so over the critical comments about her personal life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received a number of hateful messages on her Instagram over the weekend after posting photos from her family vacations. The Poosh founder and her three kids, Mason Disick, 9, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, recently enjoyed a trip to Italy together, which Kourtney documented on her social media. Following their trip overseas, the foursome traveled to Idaho to spend time with friends and family, including Kendall Jenner.

In response to Kourtney's Instagram photos from her trip to Idaho, one social media user commented, "Kourtney this is why ppl say u don't work girl."