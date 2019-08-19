The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Premiere Date and Globe-Trotting Trailer Revealed

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the road. Amazon revealed the premiere date for the third season of Emmy-winning comedy series—December 6—and the first teaser for the upcoming installment.

Picking up after the events of the second season finale, Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) is prepping to hit the road with Shy Baldwin.

"This is the first of a million tours," she tells Susie (Alex Borstein) in the trailer below. And what a tour it looks like it'll be! There are troops, casinos, pools, hijinks and everything you've come to know and love about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.