The Morning Show Trailer Has It All, From Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Facing Off to Steve Carell's Breakdown

After two years of hearing about it, it's finally here, your first full look at Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV show, The Morning Show.

Just a week after a teaser trailer took viewers on a cursory tour of the series, Apple TV+ has finally revealed a trailer complete with footage of Witherspoon, Aniston and Steve Carell. In the trailer above, Aniston's character, Alex Levy, sets things up: Her co-host of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Carell) is out after allegations of misconduct. Sound familiar?

But just because Mitch is out, doesn't mean Alex is safe. Enter Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.