This Boy Meets World Reunion Will Make You Nostalgic for the '90s

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 5:47 AM

Boy Meets World, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, Rider Strong

Instagram

It's a Boy Meets Girl reunion! 

Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle gave fans the ultimate flashback this weekend by getting the gang back together for Fan Expo Boston.

The Eric Matthews star even shared a few photos from the big event—including one of the co-stars sticking out their tongues with William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny. 

"We're baaaaaack!" he captioned the silly snapshot.

He also posted a photo of the Topanga Lawrence star sitting in a chair while her co-stars seemingly got the boot.

"Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle's chair," Friedle captioned the picture, which also showed the Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunters stars looking displeased.

It's hard to believe it's been almost two decades since the show ended. As fans will recall, the program debuted in 1993 and ended in 2000 after seven seasons. The spinoff series, Girl Meets World, then ran from 2014 to 2017.

Watch

Danielle Fishel Spills Deets on Boy Meets World Past

Over the years, the cast has reunited on a few occasions, including at the Emerald City Comic-Con event in Seattle and the Wizard World Comic-Con Chicago fan festival.

They've also celebrated each other's major milestones. For instance, Savage attended Matthew Lawrence's engagement party last summer and attended Fishel's wedding last November. He even met her baby boy earlier this month.

Now, who's ready to binge-watch some old episodes?

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

