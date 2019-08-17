Vanessa Hudgens' 28th Birthday Tribute to Austin Butler Will Make Your Heart Melt

Happy birthday, Austin Butler!

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actor and The Shannara Chronicles alum turned 28 on Saturday and received a sweet online tribute from longtime girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything @austinbutler," the 30-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "28 is going to be [three fire emojis]."

Hudgens shared two photos of her and Butler. One shows them staring at the camera, with her hand around his neck and shoulder, and the other shows her playing with his hair.

The two began dating in 2011, a year after Hudgens and her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split.

"It's hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me," Butler told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the premiere of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood premiere in July. "I am so inspired by her every day and just love her to my core."