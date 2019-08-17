Inside Joe Jonas' James Bond-Themed 30th Birthday Party With His Bond Girl Sophie Turner

He's Jonas, Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer turned 30 on Thursday and celebrated with family and friends on Friday night at a James Bond-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Joe dressed the part to perfection, wearing a white tux jacket, black pants and black bow tie. His wife and actress Sophie Turner channeled a sexy Bond Girl with a slinky navy halter gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with gold stiletto sandals.

The two arrived in style, in an Aston Martin, 007's signature whip!

Other guests included Joe's brothers and band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, as well as Stranger Things Broadway star Michael Park and actor Emilio Vitolo, who also celebrated his own birthday that day. They both shared some pics of the birthday boy and the partygoers striking poses inside a photo booth.

In one image, Joe appears with a cigar in his mouth and stands next to Nick and Broadway star Kevin Covert, who is holding a stuffed cat while dressed as the James Bond villain Blofeld (the visual inspiration for Austin Powers' Dr. Evil).