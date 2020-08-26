Sofia RichieRose McGowan & Alyssa MilanoJeffree StarShop E!VideosPhotos

14 Celebrity Dog Products That Will Have Tails Wagging

Lisa Vanderpump, Kameron Westcott, Martha Stewart and more businesswoman have items perfect for National Dog Day.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 26, 2020 1:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to spoil your favorite four-legged friend!

Today officially marks National Dog Day where we celebrate our furry best friends for their unconditional love.

And while some owners may mark the day with an extended walk or catch with their dog, we may want to do a little shopping for our favorite pets.

Some big Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have developed fabulous—and tasty—products specifically for dogs. And in recent years, more celebrities like Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott have created businesses dedicated to pooches.

"I wanted my yorkie a.k.a. ‘dog husband' Louis to have the finest of everything inside and out," the Bravo star shared with E! News in 2019 when discussing her SparkleDog Food line. "I noticed that the dog food industry has overlooked the purchasing power of women. I have made it my mission to create packaging for my products that would appeal to women using bold pink colors, unique shapes and easy to carry bags and bottles."

Courtesy of SparkleDog Food

She continued, "We also want all our furry friends to have the best, most healthiest food and vitamin choices any pup could ask for!"

We decided to compile some of our favorite celebrity and pop culture dog products that would make your pet extra happy. After all, they deserve a special treat on this special day.

"Dogs are people too! They have feelings, wants and needs. They deserve nothing but the best just like we do," Kameron explained. "They deserve to have limitless energy and to be happy! They just deserve fancy things!"

Martha Stewart Set of 2 35-oz Faux Bois Ceramic Pet Bowls

Feeding time has never been more fabulous thanks to Martha Stewart's set of two pet bowls that hold up to 35 ounces of food or water.

$37
$24
QVC

ED Ellen DeGeneres Cuddler Pet Bed

Every dog deserves a cozy place to catch up on sleep after a day of walks and frisbee. Ellen DeGeneres' pet bed offers optimal comfort and a place of true rest and relaxation

$30-$50
$18-$30
Kohl's

Vanderpump Pets Red Sangria Wine Plush Toy

Attention all Lisa Vanderpump fans! Raise your four-legged friends to love the Bravo star with these plush toys modeled after her sangria products. 

$14
Amazon

ED by Ellen DeGeneres Novelty Pet Bandana Collar 2-Pack

Dress your dog up in style in these Ellen DeGeneres pet bandanas that can transition from summer to fall easily. 

$10
$6
Kohl's

Ellen DeGeneres Dog Toys and Storage Bin

Spoil your favorite furry friend with ED Ellen DeGeneres' adorable eight-piece set that comes with seven assorted toys and one fabric storage bin. 

$20
Wal-Mart

Martha Stewart Faux Leather Dog Harness Vest

Designed for comfort, control and overall coolness, Martha Stewart's faux leather dog harness vest ensures your pet is styling when he or she is stepping out for a walk. 

$29
$15
QVC

SparkleDog Oatmeal Dog Shampoo with Aloe

The dog-friendly shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, vitamins and oils to give your dog the ultimate bathing experience. "It also smells like a vacation!" Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared with us. "Leave your dog's coat moisturized and nourished while cleaning away the dirt." 

$15
Amazon

Animal Planet 4-Piece Pet Toy Canister

The network known for loving all kinds of animals has a line of dog-friendly products available at Kohl's. Your pup will stay busy with this pet toy canister.

$40
$8
Kohl's

WEN Pets Lavender Mint Eucalyptus ReplenishingTreatment Mist

Celebrity hairstylist and QVC fan-favorite Chaz Dean created a daily formula that leaves your pet's coat soft, silky and smelling fresh all day.

$40
QVC

Martha Stewart Plaid Barn Coat

Clearance price alert! This doggie barn coat from Martha Stewart keeps your furry friend fashionable and warm during cooler walks. An added bonus is the outfit is machine wash, tumble dry.

$22
$10
QVC

SparkleDog Multivitamin Daily Supplement Soft Chews

One of Kameron Westcott's favorite items from her SparkleDog line ensures your dog gets all the vitamins and minerals they need. "They think they are treats and they continue to beg for more!" she shared with E! News. 

$20
Amazon

Happy Place Waterless Shampoo

The men behind Beekman 1802—a popular brand on HSN and QVC—created the perfect product for the dog that doesn't like to be bathed. 

$30
HSN

Happy Again Joint Supplement

Happy Again Pet recently partnered with pet behaviorist and Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan to create a product that maintains the cartilage of younger dogs to prolong their youth, and to help rebuild it in older dogs to improve their mobility. 

$50
$45
Amazon

Rachael Ray Nutrish Burger Bites Dog Treats

We would never recommend owners eating their dog's treats from Rachael Ray. But with flavors like beef with bison burger, we'd understand if you feel a bit hungry.  

$24
Amazon

There's more details online! Shop today's best sales now. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

(Originally published Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PST)

