14 Celebrity Dog Products That Will Have Tails Wagging

It's time to spoil your favorite four-legged friend!
Today officially marks National Dog Day where we celebrate our furry best friends for their unconditional love.
And while some owners may mark the day with an extended walk or catch with their dog, we may want to do a little shopping for our favorite pets.
Some big Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have developed fabulous—and tasty—products specifically for dogs. And in recent years, more celebrities like Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott have created businesses dedicated to pooches.
"I wanted my yorkie a.k.a. ‘dog husband' Louis to have the finest of everything inside and out," the Bravo star shared with E! News in 2019 when discussing her SparkleDog Food line. "I noticed that the dog food industry has overlooked the purchasing power of women. I have made it my mission to create packaging for my products that would appeal to women using bold pink colors, unique shapes and easy to carry bags and bottles."
She continued, "We also want all our furry friends to have the best, most healthiest food and vitamin choices any pup could ask for!"
We decided to compile some of our favorite celebrity and pop culture dog products that would make your pet extra happy. After all, they deserve a special treat on this special day.
"Dogs are people too! They have feelings, wants and needs. They deserve nothing but the best just like we do," Kameron explained. "They deserve to have limitless energy and to be happy! They just deserve fancy things!"
Martha Stewart Set of 2 35-oz Faux Bois Ceramic Pet Bowls
Feeding time has never been more fabulous thanks to Martha Stewart's set of two pet bowls that hold up to 35 ounces of food or water.
ED Ellen DeGeneres Cuddler Pet Bed
Every dog deserves a cozy place to catch up on sleep after a day of walks and frisbee. Ellen DeGeneres' pet bed offers optimal comfort and a place of true rest and relaxation
Vanderpump Pets Red Sangria Wine Plush Toy
Attention all Lisa Vanderpump fans! Raise your four-legged friends to love the Bravo star with these plush toys modeled after her sangria products.
ED by Ellen DeGeneres Novelty Pet Bandana Collar 2-Pack
Dress your dog up in style in these Ellen DeGeneres pet bandanas that can transition from summer to fall easily.
SparkleDog Oatmeal Dog Shampoo with Aloe
The dog-friendly shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, vitamins and oils to give your dog the ultimate bathing experience. "It also smells like a vacation!" Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared with us. "Leave your dog's coat moisturized and nourished while cleaning away the dirt."
