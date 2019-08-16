TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Sweet 16

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Oh boy, ladies and gentlemen. This one's gonna be tough. 

There are some serious face offs happening in today's round of TV's Top Leading Man, including one Shadowhunters couple facing off against one supernatural monster hunter and one fallen angel, and the other supernatural monster hunter contending with an Outlander. 

We've got a Riverdalian vs. a  Schitt's Creekster, a (lover of) Veronica Mars against a (lover of) Meredith Grey, and one of Earth's last survivors in the ring with a dad who died in the '90s, while one Mexican romcom star takes on a Turkish romcom star, and another Mexican romcom star has to deal with a gun-slinging vampire. 

Honestly, have you ever imagined a fight like this? (If anyone's good at drawing, this might be a great opportunity.) 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2019: The Winners!

In order to make sure your fave makes it out alive, you've got to get your vote on, which you can do below. 

You can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, as always. 

Leading Man 2019: Sweet 16
Sam Heughan vs. Jared Padalecki
64.6%
35.4%
Misha Collins vs. Harry Shum Jr.
43.3%
56.7%
Cam Yaman vs. Joaquin Bondoni
68.7%
31.3%
Jensen Ackles vs. Matthew Daddario
61.8%
38.2%
Bob Morley vs. Milo Ventimiglia
80.0%
20.0%
Dan Levy vs. Cole Sprouse
48.4%
51.6%
Emilio Osorio vs. Tim Rozon
73.6%
26.4%
Jason Dohring vs. Giacomo Gianniotti
86.7%
13.3%

Voting closes tomorrow, August 17 at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. ET. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alpha Male Madness , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.