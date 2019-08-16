Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" and More Breakup Songs to Play on Repeat

Miley Cyrus' new song came in like a wrecking ball.

The 26-year-old singer dropped her track "Slide Away" on Friday. The song came less than a week after fans learned about her split from Liam Hemsworth. After hearing the lyrics, many speculated that the song was about the breakup.

For instance, Cyrus croons about learning to let go in one of verses.

"Once upon a time it was made for us/Woke up one day, it had turned to dust," she belts out. "Baby, we found, but now we're lost. So, it's time to let it go."

At another part, she sings about moving on—noting that they're not 17 anymore. As fans will recall, Cyrus and Hemsworth met as teenagers while working on the movie The Last Song.

"I'm not who I used to be," she continues on the track. "You say that everything changed/You're right/We're grown now."