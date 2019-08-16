Brian Austin Green Reveals Which Beverly Hills, 90210 Star "Got Laid the Most"

Brian Austin Green isn't afraid to kiss and tell.

The 46-year-old actor revealed which Beverly Hills, 90210 star "got laid the most" on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"This one," he said, pointing towards himself. "Probably this one."

However, this wasn't the only tea he spilled. The David Silver star also confirmed he hooked up with fellow castmate Tori Spelling.

"We hooked up. We did," he said. "We were young, and so, that's what young people do."

And while he said he also hooked up with Tiffani Thiessen, he made it clear he didn't hook up with Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty or Gabrielle Carteris.

"Tiffani and I were dating before she started doing the show," he said.

Speaking of Thiessen, Green also explained why his former co-star doesn't appear on BH90210.

"Well, the reboot was the original cast, and she wasn't in the original cast," he said. "So, that was sort of our idea going back…It was the original group of people that were there at the start, and she came in, I think, season four or season five."