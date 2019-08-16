The Bachelor Australia’s Vakoo Reveals Why She’d Love to Be the Next Bachelorette

Vakoo Kauapirura didn't capture Matt Agnew's heart on The Bachelor Australia, but she won countless fans with her confidence and charisma (exhibit A: rolling out her own red carpet when arriving at the mansion).

After her elimination on Thursday night, it wasn't long until viewers called for the 23-year-old model to follow in Angie Kent's footsteps as the next Bachelorette.

Speaking to E! News after her elimination, Vakoo confirmed she'd be open to looking for love a second time around on national television.

"If Ten is happy to take me on as Bachelorette, I would be so happy for it. Not just because there'd be, like 20 hot guys. If we had the main woman as a black woman, that would be everything. We haven't had that before, and it would be such an eye-opener and so good to see on TV."