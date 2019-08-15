All the Signs Chelsie McLeod Will Be The Bachelor Australia 2019 Winner

The odds are looking grim for any contestant not named Chelsie McLeod on this season of The Bachelor Australia. While others were distracted by the "dog c--t" drama, the 28-year-old Victorian appears to be on the fast track to win Matt Agnew's heart. Let's examine all the signs, shall we?

Shared interests

We'll start with the obvious. Chelsie is a chemical engineer, a career choice which seems to have at least a fair amount in common with an astrophysicist—at least enough to see them bond over science and math and the inner workings of the universe. Plus, Matt used to be a mechanical engineer before changing course. On Wednesday night's episode, the 31-year-old gushed, "It feels like she's reading the handbook of what Matt's looking for in a relationship. She's slamming it. I am absolutely flabbergasted."