The Bachelor Australia’s Monique Responds to Leaked Texts About "Dog C--t" Drama

The Bachelor Australia's dog days aren't over yet.

In Thursday night's episode, Matt confronted Monique again over Abbie's allegations that she had called him a "disrespectful pig" and a "dog c--t". The conversation didn't end well, with Matt asking 26-year-old lingerie designer Monique to leave the mansion before the rose ceremony.

But on Wednesday, the Daily Mail published text messages reportedly between a Bachelor contestant and a friend claiming some bachelorettes had actually lied about Monique's comments for their own gain.

"Half [the] girls saying it happened [weren't] even there at [the] time haha," the contestant reportedly wrote in the text, adding that she was "99% sure" producers had "promised" them a spot in Bachelor in Paradise "if they said they heard it in an interview on camera".

Speaking to E! News after her elimination, Monique said that Paradise was never on the cards for her while she was in the mansion.

"I had so much stuff going on around me that, one, Paradise wasn't even spoken about, and two, I wasn't even thinking about Paradise. So I can't imagine that being true," she said of the supposed texts. "But there were some girls in the house that there should have been questions about why they were there. So who knows?"