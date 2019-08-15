Skip the Binge Sesh With This Handy Recap of Mindhunter Season 1

Where do we begin?

If it seems like years have gone by since Netflix first released Mindhunter, then you technically wouldn't be wrong. The first season was dropped in October 2017 and later renewed for another season in November 2017. Then, it took another year and a half to get the first glimpse at Holden Ford and Special Agent Bill Tench's latest adventures.

But alas, the wait is over. Season two of the thrilling true-crime series is back and it promises the return of Jonathan Groff. However, last season's cliffhanger of a finale truly left the series in limbo.

In case you're in need of a bit of a refresher, here's where things left off: Holden (Groff) is all but institutionalized following a series of mental breakdowns and one particularly frightening panic attack, which Ed Kemper was witness to.

Fans of the '70s-era series will recall that the entire plot centers around Holden and Tench's mission, with the help of consultant Wendy Carr, to find proof that profiling will help the FBI bring an end to the numerous killing sprees terrorizing the country. However, it is clear from the start of the show that Holden is ill-equipped to handle the emotions that come with talking to literal murderers.