Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Marriage Isn't Over Just Yet

Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop thinking about her future with Liam Hemsworth.

Less than a week after news broke that the couple was splitting up after less than a year of marriage, E! News is learning more details about how the Hollywood stars are coping with their new reality.

Despite Miley's picture-perfect Italy vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, a source shared with us that she is "sad and disappointed" with the possible end of her marriage.

At the same time, things aren't officially over by any means.

"Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce," our source shared. "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next."