To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Gets a Premiere Date and Another Sequel

Lara Jean is coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.
Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher came together on Instagram on Thursday to announce not only a premiere date for the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but also the fact that a third movie is currently in production.
To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You will debut on Netflix on February 12, 2020, and the third movie is called To All the Boys: Always & Forever, Lara Jean, AKA the titles of the second and third books by Jenny Han. You can watch the Instagram announcement below!
Since the first movie didn't exactly follow the plot of the first book by putting Lara Jean and Peter together at the end, the second movie will also likely diverge a bit from the book. However, we do know that John Ambrose, now played by Jordan Fisher, will be back in Lara's life, and we'll meet his grandmother Stormy, played by Holland Taylor, and it sounds like we're in for a love triangle. We'll also see Lara Jean's father getting closer to neighbor Trina (Sarayu Blue).
Always and Forever, Lara Jean finds Lara Jean in her senior year of high school, applying to colleges and trying to figure out how to make a relationship work long distance.
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return or more adorable romance in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, based on the second book in the series P.S. I Still Love You, and which is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was, of course, made in the form of a letter from Netflix.
"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.
The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.
And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"
Hiro Ueno for Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Fisher has joined the cast as John Ambrose, the boy from model UN who never responded to Lara Jean's letter. Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won DWTS season 25 and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live, so maybe John Ambrose is a great dancer.
Guess we will just be disregarding this mid-credits scene during which John Ambrose arrived at Lara Jean's house with her letter in hand, but that's fine!
Netflix
Lara Jean isn't going anywhere without her older sister Margot, who also currently stars in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform.
Netflix
John Corbett and Anna Cathcart will return as Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey, and little sister, Kitty.
Netflix
Because one internet heartthrob was not enough, and two was also not enough, 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler has joined the cast as Trevor Pike, childhood friend of Peter and Lara Jean.
Netflix
Lara Jean's best friend, played by Madeleine Arthur, will officially be back.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Holland Taylor will play Stormy, the grandmother of John Ambrose McClaren and Lara Jean's friend.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Sarayu Blue will play Trina, a neighbor of the Coveys who gets close to Dr. Covey, at least if we're basing this off the books...
Netflix
Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, is stepping back but will still serve as executive producer on the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was director of photography on the first movie will now direct the second.
"Directing To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," Johnson said in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise."
To All the Boys I've Loved Before is now streaming on Netflix.
