Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Family Hospitalized After Fiery Plane Crash

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 2:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, Amy Earnhardt, Daughter, Isla Rose, Instagram

Instagram / Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their 1-year-old daughter Isla Rose survived a private plane crash in Tennessee and have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Their Cessna Citation jet rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon, a Federal Aviation Administration official told E! News. 

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon," tweeted Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt. "Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

A police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Earnhardt, 44, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told local TV station WJHL that the semi-retired NASCAR stock race car driver suffered cuts and abrasions.

Watch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Describes Parenthood as a Big Puzzle

The spokesperson also said that the family dog was also on board, and that first responders found that everyone on board was alive.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Plane Crash

Chad Oliver / Facebook

The crash was captured on camera by witnesses on the ground.

The FAA official told E! News no injuries were reported to the group, which is investigating the accident, as is the National Transportation Safety Board.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt

David Becker/Getty Images

Earnhardt is the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died at age 49 of injuries sustained in a race car crash during the 2001 Daytona 500.

—Reporting by Lindsay Good and Spencer Lubitz

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News , NASCAR , Sports , Celeb Kids

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.