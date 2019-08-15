Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Italian Getaway Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler went on the ultimate summer vacation!

The Second Act star and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor just took a trip to Italy—and the pictures are simply stunning. After taking some time away from social media to enjoy the vacation with her beau, Hudgens returned to Instagram on Thursday to share the gorgeous getaway snaps.

"Sardinia, you were truly a treat," Hudgens wrote alongside photos of herself posing on a rock in the water. "How magical it was."

"Sorry I've been m.i.a, but taking time away to appreciate nature and unplugging is so important," Hudgens continued. "But I'm back. With a ton of Italian pics lol."