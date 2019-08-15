When Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D Get Too Lit at Mike's Wedding They Revive a Classic Dance, Duh

YouTube
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 11:20 AM
YouTube
It's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's big wedding day, but in the below exclusive sneak peek, he says he's worried. No, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star doesn't have cold feet, he's worried because Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino "are lit as f—k."
"I gotta practice my body roll, hold on," Vinny says before stripping down to his underwear and practicing his moves.
Vinny can't be tamed, he also wants you to Google "Vinny Guadagnino Off-Broadway Play" right now, so open up a tab and get to it to see him in the same red tracksuit. Because why not?!
"When did you guys get so drunk?" Mike asks. "Where was I?"
Click play on the video below to see Pauly marvel over his Italian flag-colored sneakers.
"I was worried about Ron the whole time, but at the end of the day I got to worry about Pauly and Vinny."
The boys can't help but revive their classic, "fist pump, push up, chapstick!" dance. Some things never change…
"Risky situation," Mike says.
While all this is going on, Mike's new bride Lauren Sorrentino is looking for her husband. Little does she know what antics he's dealing with behind the scenes.
If you take one thing away from this exclusive sneak peek, it's the term "chooch."
Click play to see the full scene.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?