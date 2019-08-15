Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Lindsie Had Extramarital Affairs With Bachelor Stars

The family drama involving the Chrisley crew isn't slowing down just yet.

Just days after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes—claims they strongly deny—new allegations are being made public that could showcase a divided family.

In a police report obtained by E! News, Lindsie Chrisley stated that "there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her."

And according to the report taken on July 16, 2019, Lindsie stated that she recently learned her step brother claimed to have purchased a sex tape involving her. Based on the report, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host stated her father and step brother "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her."

In response to the claims, Todd released a statement to E! News denying the accusations.