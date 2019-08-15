What Role Did Star Trek Play in This 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couple's Relationship?

When Benjamin, 33, had a "miserable" experience dating around Phoenix, Arizona, he expanded the distance range on the dating app. Now? He's on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after he met 25-year-old Akinyi from Kenya on the app.

"One day, it popped up, ‘Hey, this person liked you!' Her name is Akinyi, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow! This is a pretty gal.' I mean, she's gorgeous! But she's all the way in Nairobi in Africa. How is she liking me?" Benjamin says in the exclusive Before the 90 Days sneak peek. But he sent her a message and the conversation has been ongoing since.