Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas the "Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me" in Birthday Tribute

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 9:23 AM

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas!

The Jonas Brothers band member turned 30 on Thursday, and several of his famous family members celebrated his big day on social media. 

"Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude!" Kevin Jonas wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the band members rocking out on stage. "@joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let's play a show and party!!!!!"

Nick Jonas also shared a special message for his big bro. He posted a cute clip of himself listening to Taio Cruz's "Dynamite" along with the birthday boy and Sophie Turner on a private jet.

"IT's JOE'S BIRTHDAY!" he captioned the video. "When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?"  

Of course, Turner star posted her best wishes for her new hubby, as well. 

"Happy 30th birthday to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," the Sansa Stark star wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her main man. "@JoeJonas I love you."

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Story Timeline

It certainly has been a big year for the artist. Not only were there several career highlights—like getting the band back together, releasing new music and going on tour—but there were some personal ones, as well—including tying the knot with Turner twice!

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

