Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Marries Tony McGill in England

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 8:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Caitriona Balfe, Tony McGill

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi

The Sassenach is a married woman!

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe wed beau and Irish music producer Tony McGill at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset, in England this past Saturday, E! News confirmed on Thursday.

"It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service," the office of the priest who officiated the ceremony told People, which first reported the news. 

The 39-year-old Irish actress had confirmed their engagement and showed off her ring at the 2018 Golden Globes, telling People the proposal took place over the holidays.

Balfe and McGill have been together for three years.

Over the past year, they have made joint appearances at events such as the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and BAFTA Awards after-party. In July, they attended a Wimbledon match and the Audi Henley Festival in England, where they met up with Balfe's Outlander co-star Sam Heughan, who plays her partner Jamie.

Watch

Caitriona Balfe Skips Outlander for 2018 Golden Globes

The actor appears to have attended the couple's wedding.

The 39-year-old posted on his Instagram page a photo of him standing in a garden in a gray Alfred Dunhill suit and holding a Champagne glass and a closed umbrella, writing, "Remarkable weekend. [umbrella emoji] [pink hearts emoji] [Champagne bottle emoji] [celebration emoji]."

Congrats to the happy couple!

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Caitriona Balfe , Weddings , Outlander , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.