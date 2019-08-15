Chrissy Teigen Reminds Us She's the Queen of Twitter With These Tips for Battling Internet Burnout

It's no secret Chrissy Teigen is the queen of Twitter.

Whether she's trolling her husband John Legend or clapping back at haters, the 33-year-old celeb is a master of the social media game. Still, the cookbook author knows when it's time to take a break. The Lip Sync Battle host shared her tips for avoiding burnout in a new interview with BAZAAR.com published Wednesday.

Here are four of her dos and don'ts:

1. DO Put Your Phone Down: "It's important to find that balance," Teigen told the outlet. "My kids now take away a lot of my time, so I'm able to give myself that break. But there are times where I cannot put my phone down. We don't get a break from news these days, but putting my phone down, going out and playing with my kids, and just trying to forget about things for a moment is really important."

2. DON'T Forget to Use the Mute Button and Curate Your Feed: "Using the mute feature on Twitter is incredibly important," Teigen continued. "It's important to curate your own feed because what we're seeing is all up to us, right? It's who we follow and not something that you can get away from, really. For me, the second I hear certain [trigger] words, I just turn my brain off and I'm like, nope, I'm not finishing this video. I can‘t hear what he has to say anymore. There are certain things that I've trained myself not to listen to anymore and it helps a lot."