Lindsay Lohan Is Confused By Local Celebrities in Bonkers The Masked Singer Australia Trailer

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 11:35 PM
Ten has unmasked the first look at its wild new celebrity singing competition.
The Masked Singer Australia sees judges Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes join audiences in guessing the identities of 12 celebrities performing in elaborate head-to-toe disguises.
In the trailer released on Wednesday, we get a glimpse of the bizarre costumes—including the Spider, Unicorn, Octopus and Wolf—as well as the songs the masked singers will take on. The Spider gives the judges goosebumps with a performance of the iconic Britney Spears track "Toxic", while the Wolf belts out Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born ballad "Shallow", complete with backup dancers who are really feeling the song.
The trailer addresses the (masked) elephant in the room: how will New York City-born Lohan guess the local celebrities by their voices alone?
"I'm just going with the best basic knowledge that I have on Australians," the Mean Girls star says in the trailer.
"You're doing a very good job, no doubt about it," Hughes chimes in, with Lohan adding, "With the least help possible by this one."
In the promo, the judges speculate that the unicorn is an American performer, while Jackie O jokes that another contestant could be her KIIS FM co-host Kyle Sandilands.
The trailer follows a Daily Mail report that Jessica Mauboy is one of the celebrities in disguise, whose signature vocals are supposedly a dead giveaway.
Twitter fans were quick to weigh in with their own celebrity guesses:
Hmmm. That sure sounded like @kmillerheidke at the start of an ad I just saw for #MaskedSingerAU ...— Nick Earls (@nickearls) August 14, 2019
Am I the only one getting Adam Lambert vibes from the wolf on the #MaskedSingerAU— Missie (@missiexox) August 14, 2019
half of this promo sounds like Samantha Jade #maskedsingerau 😍😍 https://t.co/mcKaRRbrVz— Arnold Perez (@iamarnoldperez) August 14, 2019
The Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg (and his famous hair) will remain on our screens as the host of The Masked Singer Australia.
The singing competition began in South Korea and made its US debut in 2019; T-Pain took home the top prize in disguise as the Monster.
The Australian version of the series is coming soon to Ten.
