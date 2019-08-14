Lindsay Lohan Is Confused By Local Celebrities in Bonkers The Masked Singer Australia Trailer

Ten has unmasked the first look at its wild new celebrity singing competition.

The Masked Singer Australia sees judges Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes join audiences in guessing the identities of 12 celebrities performing in elaborate head-to-toe disguises.

In the trailer released on Wednesday, we get a glimpse of the bizarre costumes—including the Spider, Unicorn, Octopus and Wolf—as well as the songs the masked singers will take on. The Spider gives the judges goosebumps with a performance of the iconic Britney Spears track "Toxic", while the Wolf belts out Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born ballad "Shallow", complete with backup dancers who are really feeling the song.

The trailer addresses the (masked) elephant in the room: how will New York City-born Lohan guess the local celebrities by their voices alone?