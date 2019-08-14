These Leaked Texts Reveal The Bachelor Australia "Dog C--t" Drama Is Even Wilder Than We Thought

Wednesday night's episode of The Bachelor Australia finally delivered on the dramatic walkout and "dog c--t" name-calling it's been teasing for weeks. But while Monique and Abbie's on-screen antics were enough to infuriate Bachelor Matt Agnew, it seems there was even more dirt happening behind the scenes.

The Daily Mail obtained texts reportedly between one of the bachelorettes and a friend, in which the contestant claimed some of the girls lied about the disparaging comments to the cameras.

"Loads of us would bag him out after he got with anyone. The Abbie/Mon thing just came from nowhere," the Bachie star allegedly wrote. "Half [the] girls saying it happened [weren't] even there at [the] time haha."

She went on to say that she was "99% sure" producers would have "promised" them a role on Bachelor in Paradise "if they said they heard it in an interview on camera".