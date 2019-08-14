Kylie Jenner's European Getaway With Travis Scott and Stormi Continues in France

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 3:16 PM

On to the next! Kylie Jenner is moving her vacation from Italy to France.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been on a European getaway with beau Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster for the last week, posted family photos from the South of France on Wednesday. In the sweet pictures, Kylie dons Duygu Ay Collection's Floral Corset Dress as she strikes a pose with her boyfriend and baby girl.

"Baby we should hit the South of France," Kylie captioned the Instagram photos.

On the beauty mogul's Instagram Stories, you can see Kylie exploring the coast with her family and friends, including Kris JennerScott Disick and Sofia Richie.

Kylie Jenner's 22nd Birthday Vacation in Europe

Kylie flew overseas last week to celebrate her 22nd birthday in Italy. Since that time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sharing stunning photos and videos from her celebratory trip. The birthday squad has been spending time on a luxury yacht throughout their vacation, taking in the sights and appearing to have a great time together.

Now that Kylie and her loved ones have moved on to the next location, let's check out all of the amazing pics from their European vacation!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

South of France

Kylie and Travis cozy up for a photo in the South of France.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Kylie can be seen holding a pink Hermès bag and sporting Gucci sunglasses while posing alongside daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Paging Chanel

While celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, the reality star showed some skin in her Chanel blue surf bikini and coverup from What Goes Around Comes Around.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Boat Buds

Mother-daughter bonding has never looked more special. "Amore mio," Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Yacht Life

With a yacht like this, we would never want to leave either. 

Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer

Instagram

Weekend Vibes

"Just another Sunday," Sofia Richie shared on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful Positano views with Yris Palmer

Kris Jenner

Instagram

Glama Alert

"Today's office situation. #love #kyliesbirthdaytour," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram while showcasing her white bikini. 

 
 
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Mommy-Daughter Moment

Kylie and Stormi Webster pose for a pic in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Strike a Pose

Kylie poses for another pic in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kisses

Kylie snuggles Stormi Webster in Positano.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Daddy-Daughter Moment

Travis Scott and his and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster take in the sights.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Lovebirds

Kylie and her beau Travis Scott enjoy an intimate moment in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Family

Kylie, Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster explore Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Celebrate!

Kylie poses for a colorful pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"Perfect Day"

"Perfect day in Positano," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday Girl

Kylie shares a selfie video at her birthday party.

Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Enter Scott Disick

The Lord arrives at Kylie's birthday party!

Kylie Jenner, Cake, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Let Them Eat Cake

Kylie is presented with her birthday cake.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday Mom

Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster sing "Happy Birthday" together.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Hi Mom!

Kris Jenner celebrates at Kylie's birthday party.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pretty in Pink

This is 22!

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bling Alert

Kylie showcases a new necklace from beau Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Selfie Time

Kylie prepares for more birthday fun.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Glammed Up

Kylie debuts a new glam look on her birthday.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Necklace, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Sparkle Sparkle

Kylie showcases her new bling.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Elegant Spread

Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.

Kylie Jenner, Yacht, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Traveling in Style

A shot of the reported $250-million luxury yacht Kylie rented for her birthday celebration in Italy.

Stassie Karanikolaou, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Oh Baby

Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou dances with the reality star's Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bottoms Up!

Piña coladas all around!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Party!

Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Sister Fun

Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story this video of her celebrating Kylie's birthday with her.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Shots!

Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Couples' Ride

Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Jet Ski Fun

Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Celebration!

Birthday balloon fun!

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Proud Mama

Kris joins in the celebration!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Capri, Italy

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

World Travelers

There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

That's Amore

The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, yacht, Positano, Italy

SplashNews.com

Life on the High Seas

In Calabasas, the famous family typically drives a Rolls Royce or Range Rover, but in Italy, they opt for a more sleek speed boat.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Positano

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Fashionable Four

When in Rome, one must wear their finest attire. Well, technically this is Positano, but still. 

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, yacht, Positano

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Cannon Ball!

Sofia and Scott boldly jump off the yacht's deck into the warm waters below.

Kourtney Kardashian, Portofino, Italy

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Woman in White

The mother-of-three flaunts her lean physique in a figure-hugging white dress. 

Stassie Karanikolaou, yacht, Positano

BACKGRID

Green Goddess

Kylie's BFF turns up the heat in a lime green bikini that stands out on the enormous yacht.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday Sept. 9, express from the US on E!

