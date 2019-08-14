Rihanna's Mom Joins Her and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel on Date Night

Getty Images; alj.com
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 2:57 PM
Getty Images; alj.com
Family night out!
Rihanna, her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, her mother Monica Braithwaite and one of the singer's brothers stepped out together for a dinner at the new Mason restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, E! News has learned. The 31-year-old pop and R&B star and makeup mogul was seen outside the eatery, wearing a beige draped dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy stiletto sandals.
"They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason's signature seafood & steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails," a source told E! News. "At one point, they were arm in arm. They stayed a good few hours of the night until dark."
Rihanna and her 30-year-old beau have been linked romantically since June 2017. Hassan is the vice chairman of the family-owned conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel, which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. His family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion and his family owns their own pro soccer league.
The two keep their relationship private, although Rihanna opened up a little bit about her personal life in an Interview magazine interview posted in June. She told interviewer and actress Sarah Paulson that she was in love and declined to say whether she intended to marry. She also said she wanted to become a mother "more than anything in life."
Amid their efforts to keep their relationship private, Rihanna and Hassan are rarely photographed together in public, although sightings have increased over the past year, in the Los Angeles area, New York and Italy, where they vacationed in June.
Backgrid
The singer and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend her mother Monica Braithwaite and one of the singer's brothers stepped out together for a dinner at the new Mason restaurant in Santa Monica, California.
Getty Images/ E! Illustration
Rihanna confirmed she's in love with her main man during a candid conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine. While she continued to play coy when asked if marriage was in her future, she said she wanted to be a mom "more than anything in life."
Marc Piasecki/WireImage; alj.com
In March 2019, RiRi left fans wondering if an engagement was in her future. The cause of the speculation? The celebrity had liked a video in which E! News' Morgan Stewart said she could "definitely see an engagement and then baby in like two years" for Rihanna.
Article continues below
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
In February 2019, the two celebrated the recording artist's birthday by watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. Rihanna proudly donned a LeBron James jersey.
Robert Kamau/GC Images, 247PAPS.TV / Splash News
The pair were spotted attending a Grammys after-party at 1Oak in New York. While the two were photographed outside the big bash separately, a source told E! News they were "coupled up" all night.
"Rihanna and Hassan showed affection throughout the evening," the insider said. "It was cool because he can roll with Rihanna, he fits in great."
TheImageDirect.com
While the fall weather was starting to cool down, the dynamic duo's relationship was just beginning to heat up. They were photographed at the upscale Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in London in September 2017.
Article continues below
MEGA
The singer and her mystery man sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2017 after they were spotted in Spain.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
