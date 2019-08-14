Todd Chrisley's Estranged Daughter Lindsie Breaks Silence on Family's Legal Drama

The Chrisley family isn't as united as one may think.

Just one day after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes (accusations they deny), Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out and explaining her distance from the family.

"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate," Lindsie's attorney told E! News. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information."

The statement continued, "Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution."

Lindsie hasn't been seen in recent episodes of Chrisley Knows Best. In addition, fans noticed that she doesn't follow any of her immediate family members on social media.