Real-Life Drama Is Making Bachelor in Paradise Both Better and Worse At the Same Time

At this point, Stagecoach Festival is practically a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise.

The majority of the drama that has happened so far in season six started somewhere around that April music festival, when Blake Horstmann either had hooked up, was flirting, was going to hook up, or at least was in contact with multiple women from Bachelor Nation.

If this drama is feeling a little unusual to you, that's because it is. Typically, Bachelor in Paradise doesn't love to acknowledge the fact that all of Bachelor Nation loves to intermingle in the off season, which makes sense in a way. Why talk about drama that wasn't filmed and didn't play out on the beach in Mexico?

In season two, Joe Bailey turned himself into a villain when he used Juelia Kinney just to stay on the beach until Samantha Steffen got there, which was a plan they had made together through texts before the season started. It also turned out that Samantha had made the same plan with Nick Peterson.