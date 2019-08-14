Why Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Feud Might Be Back On

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud might've been reignited this week.

The "Bang Bang" artist and the "I Like It" rapper, who have a long history of tension between them, appear to be throwing some subtle digs at each other. While talking about her career and the music industry on the Joe Budden Podcast, Nicki referenced the posts going around on social media listing the 50 greatest rappers of all time.

"This is what I want to say, I would feel so f--king crazy if I had numbers ones and Grammys and ain't on nobody top 50 list," Nicki said. "I'm not talking about myself."